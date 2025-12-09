China has executed a former executive of a top state-controlled asset management firm for corruption, state media has reported.

Bai Tianhui, the ex-general manager of China Huarong International Holdings (CHIH), was found guilty of accepting more than $156 million while offering favourable treatment in the acquisition and financing of projects between 2014 and 2018, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

CHIH is a subsidiary of China Huarong Asset Management, which focuses on bad-debt management as one of the country's largest asset management funds.

Huarong has been a major target of President Xi Jinping's years-long graft crackdown, with its former chairman, Lai Xiaomin, executed in January 2021 for receiving bribes worth $253 million.

Several other Huarong executives have also been snared in anti-corruption investigations.

Death sentences for corruption in China are often issued with a two-year reprieve and then commuted to life in prison.

But Bai's sentence, first handed down in May 2024 by a court in the northern city of Tianjin, was not suspended.

He appealed against his conviction, but the original verdict was upheld in February.

Related TRT World - China probing defence minister for corruption: report

‘Extremely serious’