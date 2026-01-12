WORLD
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Iran's top diplomat says Tehran seeks negotiations that respect mutual rights and fairness.
The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says diplomacy remains possible with US under mutual respect. [File photo] / AA
January 12, 2026

Negotiations with the United States remain possible, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday, even as Tehran declares itself fully prepared for war.

Speaking to foreign ambassadors in Tehran broadcast by state TV, Araghchi stressed that Iran does not seek war but stands ready to defend itself.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking war but is fully prepared for war," Araghchi said.

"We are also ready for negotiations, but these negotiations should be fair, with equal rights and based on mutual respect."

‘Strong options’

US President Donald Trump earlier said the Iranian leadership was seeking talks after he threatened to intervene militarily over the intervention in the protests.

Trump said on Sunday that his administration is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and is considering "very strong options" as the reported death toll in ongoing protests runs into hundreds.

"The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination," Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Washington, DC, from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump also said he has been receiving hourly reports on Iran, without providing information about when, where, or how the US would act.

Iran protests

Iran has been gripped by protests since late December over worsening economic conditions.

US-based rights group HRANA reported deaths of 490 protesters and 48 security personnel, with more than 10,600 people arrested, though no official casualty estimates exist.

Last June, the US carried out air strikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — as part of Operation Midnight Hammer during the brief Iran-Israel war.

In addition to military warnings, Trump said he was exploring ways to restore internet access in Iran amid widespread blackouts, saying he plans to speak with Elon Musk on the issue.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
