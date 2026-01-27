Hollywood actors and musicians, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Katy Perry and Natalie Portman, have condemned US immigration enforcement authorities following two deadly shootings in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as criticism mounts over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

The backlash follows the deaths of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a mother of three, and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse, who were fatally shot in separate incidents involving federal agents in Minneapolis this month.

Good was killed on January 7 while near a protest site, according to local reports. Less than three weeks later, Pretti was shot while filming actions by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The US Department of Homeland Security has said both individuals posed a threat to agents, a claim that has been disputed by politicians and civil rights groups, citing video footage from the scene.

Actor Pedro Pascal shared multiple posts on Instagram, criticising ICE and questioning official accounts of the shootings.

‘Murder in the streets’