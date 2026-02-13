The Kremlin has clarified that the upcoming round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva, Switzerland, will be held strictly in a trilateral format, excluding any European representatives.

"No, it's only a trilateral format, meaning Russia, America, and Ukraine. There won't be any Europeans there," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday in a briefing, dismissing the possibility of involvement of the EU or international organisations.

The talks, scheduled for Feb. 17-18, were previously confirmed by Peskov as the next step in a mediation process facilitated by Washington.

He added that Russia's delegation at the upcoming talks will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.