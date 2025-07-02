BIZTECH
1 min read
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Delhi court says platform must not be used to "malign" judiciary after officials complain of 'Tom, Dick and Harry' post.
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
India has ordering X to block over 8,000 accounts, including international news organisations and prominent users. / Reuters
July 2, 2025

India’s government has accused social media platform X of allowing posts that "unjustly target" judges and officials, in a case that has put the tech company at odds with New Delhi over content moderation.

The dispute stems from a March post by Indian lawyer Sanjoy Ghose, who said any "Tom, Dick and Harry" could claim to be a lawyer and access sensitive case files.

His post came after he was denied access to legal documents, allegedly due to another lawyer's complaint.

Several government officials viewed the comment as indirectly criticising the judiciary and lodged a case in the Delhi High Court, prompting a broader debate on online speech and censorship.

RECOMMENDED

The court ruled that X, must ensure its platform is not used to “malign the judiciary or judicial processes,” adding that X “cannot act as an open forum to discuss each and every matter.”

X has denied wrongdoing, saying the platform did not receive any direct request to remove the post and that no law was violated.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has supported the court’s position, arguing that judicial criticism could erode public trust in the legal system.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes