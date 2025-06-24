In a boost for the Palestinian cause, Ireland is set to formally ban trade with the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs), becoming the first European country to do so, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Tuesday.

“This is an important measure, because we are speaking up and speaking out on behalf of the people of Ireland in relation to this genocidal activity,” Simon Harris told reporters.

Harris said he hopes the “real benefit” of publishing this legislation will be that it may inspire other countries to do likewise.