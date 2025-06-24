WORLD
1 min read
Ireland is officially set to ban trade with Israeli firms in occupied Palestinian territories
Deputy PM says Ireland will be the first European country to formally ban trade with Israeli entities that operate in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Ireland is officially set to ban trade with Israeli firms in occupied Palestinian territories
FILE PHOTO: Irish PM Simon Harris says this is an important measure, because we are speaking up and speaking out on behalf of the people of Ireland. / AP
June 24, 2025

In a boost for the Palestinian cause, Ireland is set to formally ban trade with the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs), becoming the first European country to do so, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Tuesday.

“This is an important measure, because we are speaking up and speaking out on behalf of the people of Ireland in relation to this genocidal activity,” Simon Harris told reporters.

Harris said he hopes the “real benefit” of publishing this legislation will be that it may inspire other countries to do likewise.

RECOMMENDED

“Because it’s important that every country uses every lever at its disposal,” he added.

The bill will ban trade with the occupied territories by making any import from there an offence under the Customs Act.

RelatedTRT Global - Ireland to ban trade with Israeli firms in occupied Palestinian territories

Ireland’s Cabinet formally approved drafting legislation, the Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill 2025, in May to prohibit imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire