TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye's Kalin hosts Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza peace plan
Hamas delegation expresses gratitude for Türkiye's efforts to promote peace in Gaza.
Türkiye's Kalin hosts Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza peace plan
Ibrahim Kalin welcomes the Hamas delegation in Istanbul to discuss the steps needed to ensure the ceasefire process continues smoothly / AA Archive
March 31, 2026

According to Turkish security sources, Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin met with Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas’s political bureau negotiating team, and an accompanying Hamas delegation to discuss the situation in Gaza.

The meeting, held in Ankara on Tuesday, focused on Israel’s ongoing attacks in Gaza and the worsening humanitarian crisis, as well as illegal settler violence in occupied West Bank and restrictions at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Officials emphasised the importance of Israel fulfilling its obligations under the first phase of the Gaza peace plan and reviewed in detail the steps needed to advance the second phase.

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The Hamas delegation expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s efforts to promote peace in Gaza, conveying thanks to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Ankara’s continued engagement on the issue.

Hamas delegation also held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

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SOURCE:AA
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