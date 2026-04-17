Israel has killed four Palestinians, including a child, in its attacks across besieged Gaza in the latest violations of the ceasefire.
Medical sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday that the bodies of brothers Abdelmalek and Abdel Sattar al-Attar arrived at al-Shifa Hospital after an Israeli drone strike targeted Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.
Witnesses said the strike hit an area outside the zone under Israeli occupation, according to the ceasefire agreement.
As usual, the Israeli army claimed that its forces identified two Palestinians crossing the so-called "Yellow Line" and approaching troops in a way that posed an "immediate threat." It claimed the two were killed in an air strike.
Later on Thursday, Israel also killed nine-year-old Saleh Badawi, and others were wounded after Israeli forces fired in the Zeitoun neighbourhood east of Gaza City.
In southern Gaza, Israel killed 38-year-old Mohsen al-Dabbari in the Ard al-Laymoun area south of Khan Younis.
In a separate incident, three Palestinians, including a teenage boy, were wounded after Israeli forces fired toward homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians east of Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, according to medical sources and witnesses.
Ceasefire violations
The "Yellow Line" is the line to which the Israeli army withdrew inside Gaza under the truce in the Gaza genocide. It separates areas under full Israeli occupation in the east, covering around 53 percent of the enclave, from western areas where Palestinians are allowed to remain.
Since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025, Israel has committed hundreds of violations, killing at least 765 Palestinians and wounding 2,140 others.
Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded more than 172,000 others, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.
Analysts suggest Gaza's death toll may be undercounted and estimate it could be approximately 200,000.
Israel has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and uprooted all of its population.