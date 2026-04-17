Israel has killed four Palestinians, including a child, in its attacks across besieged Gaza in the latest violations of the ceasefire.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday that the bodies of brothers Abdelmalek and Abdel Sattar al-Attar arrived at al-Shifa Hospital after an Israeli drone strike targeted Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Witnesses said the strike hit an area outside the zone under Israeli occupation, according to the ceasefire agreement.

As usual, the Israeli army claimed that its forces identified two Palestinians crossing the so-called "Yellow Line" and approaching troops in a way that posed an "immediate threat." It claimed the two were killed in an air strike.

Later on Thursday, Israel also killed nine-year-old Saleh Badawi, and others were wounded after Israeli forces fired in the Zeitoun neighbourhood east of Gaza City.

In southern Gaza, Israel killed 38-year-old Mohsen al-Dabbari in the Ard al-Laymoun area south of Khan Younis.

In a separate incident, three Palestinians, including a teenage boy, were wounded after Israeli forces fired toward homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians east of Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, according to medical sources and witnesses.