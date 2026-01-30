President Donald Trump has said that Tehran wants to make a deal to avoid military action, adding that the US "armada" near Iran was bigger than the one he dispatched to abduct Venezuela's leader.

"We have a large armada, flotilla, call it whatever you want, heading toward Iran right now, even larger than what we had in Venezuela," the Republican president told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday.

"Hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we do make a deal, that's good. If we don't make a deal, we'll see what happens."

Asked if he had given Iran a deadline to make a deal on its nuclear programme, ballistic missiles and other issues, Trump said "yeah I have" but added that "only they know for sure" what it was.