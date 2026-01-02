WORLD
2 min read
Young golfer named as first Italian victim of New Year's Eve Swiss bar fire
Swiss authorities have said around 40 people died in the fire and more than 110 were injured, warning that naming the victims or establishing a definitive death toll would take time because many of the bodies were badly burned.
Young golfer named as first Italian victim of New Year's Eve Swiss bar fire
Italy's ambassador to Switzerland said earlier that six Italians were missing and 13 were in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries. / Reuters
January 2, 2026

Emanuele Galeppini, a 16-year-old Italian international golfer who lived in Dubai, was named on Friday as the first of several possible victims from Italy to be identified after a New Year's Eve bar fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.

"The Italian Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried with him passion and genuine values," the federation said in a statement.

Swiss authorities have said around 40 people died in the fire and more than 110 were injured. The fire broke out at Le Constellation bar shortly after midnight, triggering a major emergency response. Dozens of ambulances and helicopters were deployed, and injured victims were transferred to hospitals across Switzerland and some abroad, including specialised burn units.

A criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing.

RECOMMENDED

Authorities have warned that naming the victims or establishing a definitive death toll would take time because many of the bodies were badly burned.

Italy's ambassador to Switzerland said earlier that six Italians were missing and 13 were in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries.

Galeppini had been in Crans-Montana with his family. Italian media reported that he had gone to the Constellation bar with two friends, who managed to escape the fire and were taken to nearby hospitals.

RelatedTRT World - Tears and stunned silence at vigil for Swiss fire victims
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends