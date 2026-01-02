Emanuele Galeppini, a 16-year-old Italian international golfer who lived in Dubai, was named on Friday as the first of several possible victims from Italy to be identified after a New Year's Eve bar fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.

"The Italian Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried with him passion and genuine values," the federation said in a statement.

Swiss authorities have said around 40 people died in the fire and more than 110 were injured. The fire broke out at Le Constellation bar shortly after midnight, triggering a major emergency response. Dozens of ambulances and helicopters were deployed, and injured victims were transferred to hospitals across Switzerland and some abroad, including specialised burn units.

A criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing.