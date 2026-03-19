Arab and Islamic countries strongly condemned Iran’s "deliberate" ballistic missile and drone attacks, calling for an immediate halt and respect for international law, a joint statement issued on Thursday said.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates met in Riyadh on March 18 to discuss recent Iranian attacks and broader regional escalation.

The ministers said the attacks targeted civilian areas and infrastructure in neighbouring countries, stressing that such actions cannot be justified under any circumstances.

They affirmed that states have the right to defend themselves in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, while urging Iran to stop its attacks and promote diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.