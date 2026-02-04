The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the latest surge in terror attacks in southwestern Pakistan that has killed dozens of people, mostly civilians, as security forces continue counter-terrorism operations in the volatile Balochistan province.

In a statement issued overnight, UN Security Council President James Kariuki said council members condemned in the “strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks across multiple locations” in Balochistan and expressed condolences to the victims’ families and the government and people of Pakistan.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the statement said.

Underlining the need to "hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the Council urged "all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan in this regard."

Pakistani authorities said coordinated attacks began on Saturday, targeting civilians as well as buildings housing police and security personnel. In response, security forces launched widespread operations against militant groups across the province.

Continuing violence