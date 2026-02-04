The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the latest surge in terror attacks in southwestern Pakistan that has killed dozens of people, mostly civilians, as security forces continue counter-terrorism operations in the volatile Balochistan province.
In a statement issued overnight, UN Security Council President James Kariuki said council members condemned in the “strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks across multiple locations” in Balochistan and expressed condolences to the victims’ families and the government and people of Pakistan.
"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the statement said.
Underlining the need to "hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the Council urged "all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan in this regard."
Pakistani authorities said coordinated attacks began on Saturday, targeting civilians as well as buildings housing police and security personnel. In response, security forces launched widespread operations against militant groups across the province.
Continuing violence
According to a senior security official, at least 197 terrorists have been killed during counter-terrorism operations over the past four days. The overall death toll from the violence and subsequent military actions has climbed to 255.
Among the dead are 22 security personnel and 36 civilians, including women and children. In the past 24 hours alone, 20 suspected terrorists were killed, while five security personnel and five civilians also lost their lives.
Balochistan has long faced a separatist insurgency by ethnic Baloch groups seeking greater autonomy or independence from Pakistan’s central government.
The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, which has long targeted security forces in the province, claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Meanwhile, mobile phone and internet services remain suspended in several districts. Train services connecting Balochistan to other parts of the country have been halted for a fifth consecutive day, while major roads, including routes from Dera Ghazi Khan to Rakhni and from Nushki to Taftan, remain closed.