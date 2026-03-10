US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has said he would take Russia at its word after President Vladimir Putin told President Donald Trump that Moscow was not sharing intelligence with Iran on the locations of US military assets.
"We can take them at their word," Witkoff told CNBC. "Let's hope that they're not sharing."
He added that Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov reiterated the message to him and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, in a call.
Witkoff acknowledged he could not independently verify the denial, saying it was "a better question for the Intel people."
Putin spoke on Monday with Trump about the conflict in Iran and trilateral negotiations with Ukraine.
The remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Russia was providing military assistance to Iran "in many different directions," without specifying whether that included intelligence about US forces.
Trump is open to talking if Iran wants
On the possibility of a diplomatic resolution with Tehran, Witkoff left the door open without committing. "So, let's see if the Iranians want to talk," he said. "I'm sure the president would be open to it. But right now, peace through strength matters."
Trump told Fox News that the Iranians "want to talk badly" but added it was only be "possible" and contingent on acceptable terms.
Witkoff pointed to Iran's alleged stockpile of 460 kilograms of 60 percent enriched uranium as a core concern as a justification for the war.
"There is no reason to be at 60 percent. None. Zero reason, unless you're pursuing a weapon," he said, adding that Iran could have easily converted the material into a "dirty bomb."
He described Israel's vulnerability in stark terms, saying a single nuclear strike could be existential for that country. "Israel is a one bomb country. One bomb takes them out."
Witkoff pushed back on reports that a planned visit to Israel had been postponed because of US concerns about Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, saying the cancellation had nothing to do with any such differences. "I don't really think there are many differences" with Israel, he said, adding the visit was intended for coordination purposes and would likely take place the following week.
The escalation in the Middle East flared when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran on February 28, reportedly killing more than 1,200 victims to date, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
Eight US service members have been killed since the war began.