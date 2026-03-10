US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has said he would take Russia at its word after President Vladimir Putin told President Donald Trump that Moscow was not sharing intelligence with Iran on the locations of US military assets.

"We can take them at their word," Witkoff told CNBC. "Let's hope that they're not sharing."

He added that Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov reiterated the message to him and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, in a call.

Witkoff acknowledged he could not independently verify the denial, saying it was "a better question for the Intel people."

Putin spoke on Monday with Trump about the conflict in Iran and trilateral negotiations with Ukraine.

The remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Russia was providing military assistance to Iran "in many different directions," without specifying whether that included intelligence about US forces.

Trump is open to talking if Iran wants



On the possibility of a diplomatic resolution with Tehran, Witkoff left the door open without committing. "So, let's see if the Iranians want to talk," he said. "I'm sure the president would be open to it. But right now, peace through strength matters."

Trump told Fox News that the Iranians "want to talk badly" but added it was only be "possible" and contingent on acceptable terms.