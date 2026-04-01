Nineteen irregular migrants have died and several others are in critical condition after a small boat was found in distress in the Mediterranean Sea off Italy’s island of Lampedusa, according to Italian news agency ANSA on Wednesday.

Italy’s coastguard, cited by the news agency, said emergency services discovered 19 bodies on board the vessel along with five survivors in critical condition. A further 58 survivors were rescued.

The rescue operation began in the early hours of the morning around 85 nautical miles off Lampedusa.

A coastguard patrol vessel responded to the incident and transported the critically ill survivors to the island for urgent medical treatment.

The circumstances leading to the deaths remain unclear.