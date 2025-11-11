WAR ON GAZA
Israeli soldiers killed civilians, aid seekers in Gaza at 'wish of army officers' — documentary
Israeli soldiers say in the documentary on ITV that there were no constraints in Gaza, and that "life and death" weren't determined by procedures or opening fire regulations.
Israel killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023. / AP
November 11, 2025

Israeli soldiers have revealed that Palestinian civilians were killed inside Gaza at the wish of army officers amid a collapse of legal and military norms during Tel Aviv's two-year genocide in the enclave.

"If you want to shoot without restraint, you can," Daniel, the commander of an Israeli tank unit, said in a documentary, set to be aired in the UK on ITV on Monday.

Captain Yotam Vilk, an armoured corps officer, said soldiers did not apply the long-standing army standard of firing only when a target had the "means, intent and ability" to cause harm.

"There's no such thing as 'means, intent and ability' in Gaza," he said. "It's just suspicion – someone walking where it's not allowed."

Another soldier, identified only as Eli, said: "Life and death aren't determined by procedures or opening fire regulations. It's the conscience of the commander on the ground that decides."

Eli recounted an officer ordering a tank to demolish a building where a man was just "hanging laundry," resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Israeli genocide

The documentary also presents detailed accounts of Israeli soldiers opening fire unprovoked on civilians running toward food handouts at militarised aid distribution points operated by the US- and Israeli-backed so-called ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)’.

A contractor identified only as Sam, who worked at GHF sites, said he saw Israeli soldiers shooting two unarmed men running to get aid.

"You could just see two soldiers run after them," he recalled. "They drop onto their knees and they just take two shots, and you could just see … two heads snap backwards and just drop."

Sam also described a tank destroying "a normal car … just four normal people sat inside it."

According to UN figures, at least 944 Palestinian civilians have been killed by Israeli fire near such aid points.

Extremist rhetoric

The film also highlights the spread of extremist rhetoric inside Israel, including statements from rabbis and politicians depicting all Palestinians as legitimate targets after October 7.

"You hear that all the time, so you start to believe it," Daniel said.

Rabbi Avraham Zarbiv, who served over 500 days in Gaza, defended large-scale home demolitions by the Israeli army in Gaza.

"Everything there is one big terrorist infrastructure…We changed the conduct of an entire army."

In September, a UN commission concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, where a ceasefire came into force on Oct. 10 after two years of Israeli bombardment.

"I feel like they've destroyed all my pride in being an Israeli — in being an IDF (army) officer," Daniel says in the program. "All that's left is shame."

Israel killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

It reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its populations.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
