Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a new bilateral trade volume target of $40 billion with Italy during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The leaders emphasised deepening cooperation across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on economic and defence partnerships, following the fourth Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit in Rome on Tuesday.

“Türkiye will continue to strengthen cooperation with Italy, which has made significant progress in the defence industry, through new partnerships and projects,” Erdogan stated, underlining the growing relations between the two NATO allies.

In addition to boosting trade, Erdogan stressed the importance of joint efforts to support stability in regional conflict zones. He highlighted Libya as a key area of collaboration, saying, “Türkiye will continue to work together with Italy on long-term sustainable solutions to preserve Libya's stability and prosperity.”

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s urgent call for a ceasefire, noting, “Even the entry of humanitarian aid has not been allowed for the past two months.”

Commitment for further cooperation

The Turkish president also addressed developments in Syria, emphasising Türkiye’s commitment to the war-torn country’s recovery. “We are currently focused on Syria’s reconstruction, strengthening its institutions, and preserving its territorial integrity,” he said.