Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Data showed 3,898 cancellations on Saturday, with 8,822 more expected on Sunday, and an additional 1,549 on Monday.
Trump approved emergency declarations for 12 states, as at least 22 states and Washington DC, declared states of emergency. / Reuters
January 25, 2026

More than 14,000 flights have been cancelled across the US through Monday as a potentially historic winter storm disrupts air travel, according to flight tracking services.

Flight Aware data showed 3,898 cancellations on Saturday, with 8,822 more expected on Sunday, and an additional 1,549 on Monday. More than 3,004 delays were also recorded on Saturday.

Millions across the US face states of emergency as the storm is expected to impact areas from the Southwest through the Northeast beginning Saturday.

The National Weather Service said heavy snowfall will hit from Oklahoma through southern Maine, while "widespread freezing rain and sleet" are forecast throughout the South and Southeast.

US President Donald Trump earlier warned that a "record cold wave" is expected to strike dozens of states. Trump approved emergency declarations for 12 states, as at least 22 states and Washington DC, declared states of emergency.

Power outages

The number of power outages continued to rise. As of 6:30 pm ET, more than 130,000 US customers had lost electricity, the bulk of them in Texas and Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.com.

The US National Weather Service warned of an unusually expansive and long-duration winter storm that will bring widespread, heavy ice accumulation in the southeast US and cited "crippling to locally catastrophic impacts."

Weather service forecasters predicted record cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills descending further into the Great Plains region of the US by Monday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
