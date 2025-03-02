WORLD
Ukraine is ready to sign minerals deal with US: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy had travelled to Washington to sign a US-Ukrainian deal for the joint exploitation of Ukraine's vast mineral resources, as part of a post-war recovery in a US-brokered peace deal.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures during a meeting with members of the media on the outskirts of London / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
March 2, 2025

Ukraine is ready to sign a minerals deal with the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told UK media.

"The agreement that's on the table will be signed if the parties are ready," he told a late-night huddle on Sunday with some UK media after a landmark summit in London.

The deal, which was supposed to be a step towards helping to end the conflict in Ukraine, fell through on Friday after a televised Oval Office clash with US President Donald Trump.

"It is our policy to continue what happened in the past, we're constructive," Zelenskyy said, quoted by the BBC.

"If we agreed to sign the minerals deal, we're ready to sign it."

Zelenskyy had travelled to Washington for a full White House visit on Friday to sign a US-Ukrainian deal for the joint exploitation of Ukraine's vast mineral resources, as part of a post-war recovery in a US-brokered peace deal.

But in their Oval Office meeting, Trump berated Zelenskyy, telling him to be more "thankful" for US support in the three-year war and that without US assistance Ukraine would have been conquered by Russia.

"You're either going to make a deal or we are out," Trump added. "And if we are out, you will fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty."

Helping Ukraine

The US leader had previously said the proposed minerals deal would be "very fair".

The proposal was to give Washington financial benefits for helping Ukraine in a truce, even if Trump has repeatedly refused to commit any US military force as a back-up to European troops who might act as peacekeepers.

After the heated exchange, Zelenskyy drove off in his motorcade shortly after having been asked to leave, without holding a planned joint press conference.

The resources deal was left unsigned, the White House said.

Ukraine's allies rallied around Zelenskyy at a summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer who said many European leaders had pledged to spend more on security and assemble a coalition to defend any truce.

SOURCE:AFP
