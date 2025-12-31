Turkish security forces have detained 125 suspects in simultaneous operations targeting the terrorist group Daesh in 25 provinces nationwide, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Wednesday.

The operations took place in major cities such as Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and Izmir, as well as provinces such as Aydin, Bursa, Eskisehir, Hatay, Mersin, Sakarya, Hakkari, Nevsehir, Erzurum, Denizli, Sanliurfa, Yalova, and others, according to Yerlikaya.

“Those who target our brotherhood, unity and solidarity — who try to exploit our faith and attack our values — will see only the strength of our state and the unity of our nation before them,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said that Turkish security forces detained 29 suspects in a new coordinated counterterror operation across Istanbul over alleged Daesh terror group propaganda linked to a deadly incident in Yalova, northwestern Türkiye.

According to a statement by the office on X, authorities identified 28 suspects accused of spreading Daesh propaganda on social media, along with one additional suspect believed to have been actively involved in the terrorist group.

As part of the operation, simultaneous raids were carried out at 29 different addresses across the city, resulting in the detention of all 29 suspects, the statement said.