WORLD
2 min read
India negotiating trade deal with US amid Trump’s steep tariffs
New Delhi denounces the US tariffs as “unfair and unjustified,” while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal signals efforts to salvage trade ties with Washington despite mounting pressure over Russian oil imports.
India negotiating trade deal with US amid Trump’s steep tariffs
US President Trump had earlier slapped a 25 percent baseline tariff on Indian exports after trade talks failed. (Photo: AP) / AP
September 2, 2025

India said it is in talks with Washington on a bilateral trade deal after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian goods, including a 25 percent penalty tied to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

“We are in dialogue with them (the US) for a bilateral trade agreement,” India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told an event in the capital on Tuesday. 

He also denounced Washington’s tariffs as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” criticising “important countries” for sidelining global sustainability in favour of punitive trade measures—clearly alluding to the US without naming it.

RelatedTRT World - Modi, Putin get cosy at SCO summit days after US punished India for buying Russian oil

Tariffs to pressure New Delhi

The tariffs, which took effect late last month, were partly aimed at pressuring India to reduce energy imports from Moscow. 

Trump had earlier slapped a 25 percent baseline tariff on Indian exports after trade talks failed, further escalating tensions between the two partners.

RECOMMENDED

On Monday, Trump renewed his criticism of India, calling the trade relationship a “totally one-sided disaster” in a post on Truth Social. 

US Vice President JD Vance later shared a screenshot of Trump’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the post, Trump claimed India has long imposed some of the world’s highest tariffs on US goods, making it “impossible” for American companies to compete in the Indian market, while India “sells us massive amounts of goods.”

“India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the US,” Trump said, while also noting that New Delhi had “offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late.”

RelatedTRT World - Trump brands US-India trade ties a 'one-sided disaster'

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes