WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Bodies of 30 members of one Palestinian family recovered from rubble in Gaza City
Gaza Civil Defense says the victims from the Salem family were killed in an Israeli strike on their home in December 2023.
Bodies of 30 members of one Palestinian family recovered from rubble in Gaza City
Gaza Civil Defense recovers bodies of 30 members of one family in Gaza City / AA
December 16, 2025

Civil defence teams have recovered the bodies of 30 Palestinians from the same family from the rubble of their home in western Gaza City, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense.

In a statement, the agency said the victims were members of the Salem family, who were killed on December 19, 2023, in an Israeli air strike on their house in the al-Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The Civil Defense said around 60 members of the family are believed to have been killed in the attack.

The destroyed house was the first site included in an organised campaign launched by the Civil Defense to search for thousands of Palestinians believed to be trapped under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israel across Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

The agency said search operations would continue using limited equipment, including an excavator, to recover bodies from the debris.

Palestinian authorities say Israeli forces occupy more than half of Gaza and continue to carry out attacks in other areas of the enclave despite the truce.

RelatedTRT World - In pictures: Gaza artists turn rubble of homes destroyed by Israel into vibrant works of art
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing