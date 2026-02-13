Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has said Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will continue to advance cooperation and finalise a new economic agreement by the end of March.

After meeting TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel in Ankara, Yilmaz on Thursday described the talks as productive and said work is under way on a new economic and financial cooperation framework.

“Our aim is clear. We want to carry the TRNC towards a more prosperous and stronger future,” Yilmaz said.

He stressed that ties between Türkiye and the TRNC are “not ordinary relations between two countries,” adding that Türkiye, as a guarantor state, “will continue to stand by the TRNC.”

Related TRT World - President Erdogan marks 42nd founding anniversary of TRNC

Yilmaz said the current cooperation protocol has been implemented effectively and that both sides aim to complete negotiations on a new agreement by late March.

On the Cyprus issue, he said any solution must be based on “the realities of the island,” including “two states and two peoples” and sovereign equality.

“Türkiye and the TRNC will continue on their path in a spirit of cooperation,” he said. “No matter what traps are set in our region, the realities of the region will render them ineffective.”