Israel's blocking of Gaza aid flotilla is an act of piracy, says Türkiye
'We hope that this attack will not undermine ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza,' the Turkish foreign ministry said.
October 8, 2025

Türkiye has slammed an intervention by Israeli forces against a flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza as an act of piracy and a violation of international law.

The intervention against the Freedom Flotilla, which included Turkish nationals and lawmakers, showed that the "genocidal" Israeli government targeted all peaceful measures and heightened tensions in the region while damaging peace efforts, Türkiye’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ankara said that all initiatives were being taken to secure the release of Turkish citizens. The foreign ministry said it was coordinating with other countries regarding their citizens as well.

Israel has blocked the entry of all aid, including food and medicines, into Gaza, causing what rights groups and governments around the world say is famine.

The flotilla has been trying to break the Israeli siege and refuses to offload the goods at the Israeli ports as a symbol of protest against Tel Aviv’s genocidal policies.

