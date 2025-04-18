A US judge has ruled to restrict access to Americans' social security data for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after unions raised concerns about the unelected billionaire's sweeping powers.

District Judge Ellen Hollander's order on Thursday bans DOGE staff from accessing data containing information that could personally identify Americans, such as their Social Security number, medical history, or bank records.

Hollander ruled that the Social Security Administration (SSA) can only give redacted or anonymised records to DOGE employees who have completed background checks and training on federal laws, regulations and privacy policies.

It comes after SSA chief Michelle King reportedly quit in February over DOGE's requests to access Social Security recipient information.

The case was brought by a group of unions who argued that the agency had "opened its data systems to unauthorised personnel" from DOGE, with disregard for the privacy of millions of Americans.

A lightning rod