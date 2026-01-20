The European Parliament was sharply divided on Monday as lawmakers debated a motion of censure against the European Commission over a recently signed trade agreement between the EU and the Latin American bloc known as Mercosur.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was notably absent during discussions on the motion, proposed by the far-right Patriots for Europe group, which accused the commission of "bypassing" democratic procedures and "undermining" European farmers by pushing through the long-delayed trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc.

Von der Leyen’s decision not to attend quickly became a focal point of criticism across several political groups.

Kinga Gal of Patriots for Europe said von der Leyen’s absence showed “contempt” for both the European Parliament and the thousands of farmers protesting across the EU.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said Brussels remains committed to dialogue with parliament and member states, adding that no decision has yet been made on the agreement's provisional application.

Sefcovic said the commission had introduced “unprecedented” safeguards to protect sensitive sectors, a claim Gal dismissed as “empty.”