Deadly bus crash near Afghanistan's Kabul
At least 25 people have died while 27 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near Arghandi intersection in Kabul, say officials.
Deadly road accidents remain a common tragedy in Afghanistan. / AA
August 27, 2025

At least 25 people have been killed and 27 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the capital Kabul, officials said on Wednesday.

Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said the incident occurred near Arghandi intersection in Kabul late on Tuesday, Tolo News reported.

He added that the bus veered off the road and flipped due to the driver’s negligence.

While Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Anadolu that a total of 44 people were killed and injured in the accident.

Last week, 79 people, including 19 children, were killed when a bus carrying repatriated migrants from Iran collided with a truck and a motorcycle and caught fire on the Herat-Islam Qala highway in the Herat province.

Deadly road accidents remain a common tragedy in Afghanistan, where poor road infrastructure and reckless driving often lead to casualties.

SOURCE:AA
