At least 25 people have been killed and 27 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the capital Kabul, officials said on Wednesday.

Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said the incident occurred near Arghandi intersection in Kabul late on Tuesday, Tolo News reported.

He added that the bus veered off the road and flipped due to the driver’s negligence.

While Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Anadolu that a total of 44 people were killed and injured in the accident.