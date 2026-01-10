Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering calling a general election in the coming weeks to capitalise on strong public support for her government, media reports said on Saturday.

Takaichi was appointed Japan's first woman prime minister in October last year and her cabinet is enjoying an approval rating of around 70 percent.

But her ruling bloc only has a slim majority in the powerful lower house of parliament, hindering its ability to push through her ambitious policy agenda.

She is considering dissolving the lower house at the start of a parliament session on January 23, the Yomiuri and Mainichi daily newspapers reported, citing unnamed government sources.

That would mean an election would be "highly likely to be held in early to mid-February", the Yomiuri said.

Some in Takaichi's administration hold the "persistent view that it should move to dissolve parliament early while support ratings remain high, in order to solidify its foundation", the Mainichi said, without citing sources.

Her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party regained their lower-house majority in November last year after three lawmakers joined the LDP.