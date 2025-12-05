Authorities have identified a suspect in the investigation into pipe bombs that were left outside of the Washington headquarters of the Democratic and Republican national committees on the night before the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol.

Federal law enforcement officials identified the suspect who was arrested in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Thursday morning as Brian Cole, Jr. Authorities did not identify a motive due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, nor did they identify what breakthrough led them to the arrest.

Attorney General Pam Bondi insisted, however, that Cole was not arrested based on a new tip or evidence.

The arrest, she said, was the result of "the hard work of President (Donald) Trump's administration, (FBI) Deputy Director (Dan) Bongino, and (FBI) Director (Kash) Patel."

"Let me be clear, there was no new tip, there was no new witness, just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work," she told reporters. "We'll share more information when we can and when it unfolds."

Cole has so far been charged with a single count of use of an explosive device, though Bondi said additional charges may be forthcoming.