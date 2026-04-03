The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said early on Friday that Iran saw over 20 attacks on its health care since early March amid US and Israeli attacks on the country.

"Since 1 March, WHO has verified over 20 attacks on health care in Iran, resulting in at least nine deaths, including that of an infectious diseases health worker and a member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on US social media platform X.

Ghebreyesus noted that multiple attacks on health care had been reported in Tehran in recent days, targeting the Pasteur Institute, Delaram Sina Psychiatric Hospital and the Tofigh Daru pharmaceutical facility.

"The conflict in Iran, and the region, is impacting the delivery of health services and the safety of health workers, patients, and civilians present at health facilities. Peace is the best medicine," Ghebreyesus added.

Another US-Israeli attack on Tuesday hit one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Iran, Tofigh Daru, which produces anaesthetics and cancer drugs, according to the Iranian government.

Tedros said the Delaram Sina Psychiatric Hospital had also sustained significant damage last Sunday.

The high-end private Gandhi Hospital in northwest Tehran had its windows blown out in the first days of the war, while the WHO's office in Tehran was also damaged at the start of the week.