Istanbul Airport last year was the second-busiest airport in Europe, and also number seven worldwide, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

The airport served 84.5 million air passengers in 2025, Erdogan said during an opening ceremony in Esenboga Airport, in the capital Ankara.

"With the goal of reaching every corner of the world, we have made Türkiye one of the countries with the farthest-reaching flight networks in the world," he said.

He stressed that by increasing the number of countries from 81 to 175, Türkiye became a country with the most air transport agreements in the world.