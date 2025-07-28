TÜRKİYE
New book hails Türkiye's Erdogan as 'Tiger of the Islamic World'
Furqan Hameed, the book’s author, describes Turkish President Erdogan as an “extraordinary statesman” whose leadership has left a mark not only on Türkiye but across the Muslim world.
Titled Recep Tayyip Erdogan – Tiger of the Islamic World, the book was authored by journalist and writer Furqan Hameed. (Photo:The Diplomatic Insight) / others
July 28, 2025

A new book celebrating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership and influence across the Muslim world was launched on Monday in Islamabad, with senior Pakistani officials praising him as a symbol of moral courage and global Muslim unity.

Titled Recep Tayyip Erdogan – Tiger of the Islamic World, the book was authored by journalist and writer Furqan Hameed.

The launch event, held in the Pakistani capital, was attended by Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, who described Erdogan as a “global leader whose actions reflect deep moral commitment.”

“This book is a tribute to a visionary leader of the Muslim world,” Tarar said, noting Erdogan’s outspoken advocacy for Palestine and humanitarian causes at international platforms such as the United Nations, the D-8, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

'People-focused governance and political resilience'

Tarar said Erdogan's leadership, from his early days as mayor of Istanbul to his current presidency and chairmanship of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, exemplifies people-focused governance and political resilience.

“He is a people’s leader and an effective administrator whose governance model continues to inspire admiration worldwide,” Tarar remarked.

The Pakistani minister praised Erdogan’s “unwavering” voice for Gaza, calling it a reflection of Türkiye’s long-standing commitment to the Muslim world. He also highlighted Pakistan-Türkiye bilateral ties, rooted in shared values and historical solidarity dating back to the Khilafat Movement.

“Our relationship is unbreakable, built on compassion, resilience, and mutual respect,” he said, citing projects like the Lahore metro bus system as examples of meaningful cooperation.

‘Extraordinary statesman’

Author Furqan Hameed said the book traces Erdogan’s journey from grassroots politics to international prominence, describing him as an “extraordinary statesman” whose leadership resonates far beyond Türkiye.

“His struggle and vision are not only shaping Türkiye, but also echoing across the Muslim world,” Hameed said.

The book launch served as both a literary tribute and a reaffirmation of deepening ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, with Erdogan portrayed not just as a national leader but a figure admired across borders.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
