BIZTECH
2 min read
Oil holds steady as markets eye crucial US–Iran talks
Crude markets held near recent highs as traders weighed Middle East tensions and upcoming US–Iran nuclear talks, with OPEC+ signalling a possible output hike ahead of summer demand.
Oil holds steady as markets eye crucial US–Iran talks
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra / Reuters
5 hours ago

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as investors assessed risks of supply disruption after Iran conducted naval drills near the Strait of Hormuz right ahead of nuclear talks with the US later in the day.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would be involved "indirectly" in the talks in Geneva, adding he believes Tehran wants to make a deal. At the weekend, Trump said that regime change in Iran "would be the best thing that could happen."

Brent crude futures were 0.2 percent lower at $68.59 a barrel by 0106 GMT, following a 1.3 percent gain on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.73 a barrel, up 84 cents, or 1.34 percent, but the move included all of Monday's price action as the contract did not have settlement that day due to the US Presidents Day holiday.

Many markets are closed on Tuesday for Lunar New Year holidays, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore.

RelatedTRT World - Trump warns of 'very big force' if talks with Iran fail

"The market remains unsettled amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties," Daniel Hynes, an analyst at ANZ, said in a research report.

RECOMMENDED

"Should tensions in the Middle East ease, or meaningful progress be made in the Ukraine situation, the risk premium currently built into oil prices could swiftly unwind. However, any negative outcome or further escalation could prove to be bullish for oil."

Iran began a military drill on Monday in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international waterway and oil export route from Gulf Arab states, which have been appealing for diplomacy to end the dispute.

Iran, along with fellow OPEC members Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iraq, export most of its crude via the strait, mainly to Asia.

Meanwhile, Citi said if disruptions to Russian supply keep Brent in a $65 to $70 per barrel range in the coming months, OPEC+ is likely to respond by increasing output from spare capacity.

OPEC+ is leaning towards a resumption in oil output increases from April, three OPEC+ sources said, as the group prepares for peak summer demand and price strength is bolstered by tensions over US-Iran relations.

"It is our base case that both Iran and Russia-Ukraine deals happen by or during the summer of this year, contributing to a decline in prices to $60-62/bbl Brent," Citi said.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says he will be involved indirectly in Iran talks
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran denies links to oil vessels seized by India
'ICE-style enforcement': Dozens of rights groups slam new EU immigrant policy
US security guarantees must precede territorial concessions: Zelenskyy
Iraqi-UAE consortium plans $700 million fast data cable network
Iran holds military drills in Strait of Hormuz on eve of Geneva talks with US
'Act accordingly': Germany presses France on defence commitments
Pro-Palestine voices are being silenced: Arsenal's ex-employee
Worker strike disrupts flights at Kenya's main airport
RSF strike hits Sudan hospital, kills multiple people
Global backlash as Israel plans West Bank land registration
Terror attack on Pakistani police station kills two, including child
Ukrainian delegation heads to Geneva for US-brokered Russia talks
Iran's Araghchi in Geneva as Iran-US talks enter second round
Japan resumes trial operations at world's largest nuclear plant
Power cuts, travel disruption as fierce storm strikes New Zealand