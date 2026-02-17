Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as investors assessed risks of supply disruption after Iran conducted naval drills near the Strait of Hormuz right ahead of nuclear talks with the US later in the day.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would be involved "indirectly" in the talks in Geneva, adding he believes Tehran wants to make a deal. At the weekend, Trump said that regime change in Iran "would be the best thing that could happen."

Brent crude futures were 0.2 percent lower at $68.59 a barrel by 0106 GMT, following a 1.3 percent gain on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.73 a barrel, up 84 cents, or 1.34 percent, but the move included all of Monday's price action as the contract did not have settlement that day due to the US Presidents Day holiday.

Many markets are closed on Tuesday for Lunar New Year holidays, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore.

Related TRT World - Trump warns of 'very big force' if talks with Iran fail

"The market remains unsettled amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties," Daniel Hynes, an analyst at ANZ, said in a research report.