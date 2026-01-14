AMERICAS
1 min read
Venezuela releases several detained US citizens
The move comes amid broader prisoner releases announced by Venezuela’s interim leadership under acting President Delcy Rodriguez.
Venezuela releases several detained US citizens
Police officers stand guard during the release of political prisoners in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 8, 2026. / AA
January 14, 2026

The US State Department said on Tuesday that Venezuela’s interim government has freed several detained American citizens.

This marks the first known release of American detainees since US forces abducted former president Nicolas Maduro in a military operation earlier this month.

State Department officials reportedly travelled to Venezuela to facilitate the releases, though authorities did not disclose the exact number of Americans freed.

The move comes amid broader prisoner releases announced by Venezuela’s interim leadership under acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said last week that a significant number of Venezuelan and foreign prisoners would be freed as a gesture towards peace.

Caracas has also released other foreign nationals, including several Spanish citizens.

Unlike a prisoner swap last summer, when Venezuela freed 10 Americans in exchange for the repatriation of deported Venezuelans held in El Salvador, the latest releases appear tied to broader diplomatic pressure following the US intervention rather than a direct exchange.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025