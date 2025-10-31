In pictures: Gaza opens largest camp for orphans
WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
In pictures: Gaza opens largest camp for orphansThe camp was established with the support of the Egyptian Reconstruction Committee in the town of Zawayda in central Gaza.
Many Palestinians, including children, attended the ceremony to celebrate the opening of the camp, waving the Palestinian and Egyptian flags. / AA
October 31, 2025

Many Palestinians have attended the opening ceremony of the blockaded enclave's largest camp for orphans and their families, located in central Gaza.

The camp was established with the support of the Egyptian Reconstruction Committee in the town of Zawayda in central Gaza.

The camp area includes a fully equipped school for children and a psychological and social support centre, aiming to provide orphaned children with a safe living environment under more humane conditions.

Many Palestinians, including children, attended the ceremony to celebrate the opening of the camp, waving the Palestinian and Egyptian flags.

Here are some of the images

RECOMMENDED

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death