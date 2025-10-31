Many Palestinians have attended the opening ceremony of the blockaded enclave's largest camp for orphans and their families, located in central Gaza.

The camp was established with the support of the Egyptian Reconstruction Committee in the town of Zawayda in central Gaza.

The camp area includes a fully equipped school for children and a psychological and social support centre, aiming to provide orphaned children with a safe living environment under more humane conditions.

Many Palestinians, including children, attended the ceremony to celebrate the opening of the camp, waving the Palestinian and Egyptian flags.

Here are some of the images