Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack targeting the Mar Elias Church in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

In a post on X on Monday, he condemned “the heinous terrorist attack carried out on the Mar Elias Church in Damascus.”

Erdogan extended condolences to the families of those killed, the Syrian government, and the people of Syria.

“I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.

Erdogan also stressed that the attack was aimed at destabilising the peace, security, and coexistence in Syria and the broader region.

“In the face of this vile terrorist act targeting Syria’s peace, internal stability, and culture of living together, we stand with the Syrian people and government,” he said, underscoring Ankara’s support for Syria’s efforts to combat terrorism.

“We will never allow our neighbour and brother Syria, which is, for the first time in years, looking to the future with hope, to be dragged back into instability through the hands of proxy terrorist organisations,” he stated.