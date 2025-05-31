WAR ON GAZA
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Describing Israel as a “machine of evil,” Fahrettin Altun says the country not only commits crimes against humanity but also goes to greater lengths to cover up its actions, striving to erase Palestinians from global history through its lobbies.
Altun stressed that all regional countries and the international community must act swiftly and decisively to secure a ceasefire and help rebuild Gaza. / AA
May 31, 2025

Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has said that the world has reached a point where words can no longer describe the scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, stressing that the ongoing oppression must end immediately.

Altun participated in a joint live broadcast titled “Journalists on Watch: Don’t Remain Silent for Palestine” organised by the Turkish Press Federation to protest Israel’s inhumane policies in Palestine.

"At the heart of all our efforts, and the central driving force behind the work led by our President (Erdogan), is the urgent need to end this oppression,” Altun said on Saturday.

He also emphasised Türkiye’s active role in diplomatic efforts, sharing on X: “Türkiye is making every effort to end this genocide and supports all efforts for a ceasefire.”

Describing Israel as a “machine of evil,” he said the country not only commits crimes against humanity but also goes to greater lengths to cover up its actions, striving to erase Palestinians from global history through its lobbies.

Altun stressed that all regional countries and the international community must act swiftly and decisively to secure a ceasefire and help rebuild Gaza.

“Alongside these efforts, our clear and concrete demand is the establishment and recognition of a strong Palestinian state,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the Palestinian people will eventually achieve freedom, drawing parallels with Syria, saying: "Just as cities like Aleppo and Damascus emerged from years of struggle, we believe Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank will also be liberated."

“The Palestinian people, like the Syrians before them, are engaged in a just struggle and, with God’s will, they too will see the results of their resistance,” he added.

