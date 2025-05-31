Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has said that the world has reached a point where words can no longer describe the scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, stressing that the ongoing oppression must end immediately.

Altun participated in a joint live broadcast titled “Journalists on Watch: Don’t Remain Silent for Palestine” organised by the Turkish Press Federation to protest Israel’s inhumane policies in Palestine.

"At the heart of all our efforts, and the central driving force behind the work led by our President (Erdogan), is the urgent need to end this oppression,” Altun said on Saturday.

He also emphasised Türkiye’s active role in diplomatic efforts, sharing on X: “Türkiye is making every effort to end this genocide and supports all efforts for a ceasefire.”

Describing Israel as a “machine of evil,” he said the country not only commits crimes against humanity but also goes to greater lengths to cover up its actions, striving to erase Palestinians from global history through its lobbies.