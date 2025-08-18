White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has said that India's purchases of Russian crude were funding Moscow's war in Ukraine and had to stop, adding that New Delhi was "now cozying up to both Russia and China."

"If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one," Navarro wrote in an opinion piece published in the Financial Times on Monday with title "India’s oil lobby is funding Putin’s war machine — that has to stop".

US President Donald Trump an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods earlier this month, citing New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil, taking total tariffs on imports from India to 50 percent, starting from August 27.

"American consumers buy Indian goods," Navarro wrote. "India uses those dollars to buy discounted Russian crude."

"This two-pronged policy will hit India where it hurts — its access to US markets — even as it seeks to cut off the financial lifeline it has extended to Russia's war effort," Navarro added.

In 2021, India imported negligibly from Russia, relying more on the Middle East. Currently, Russia accounts for about 37 percent of imports.

"This surge has not been driven by domestic oil consumption needs. Rather, what really drives this trade is profiteering by India's Big Oil lobby," Navarro added. "In effect, India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs."

The Trump aide also criticised Indian oil magnates and their links to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Reliance Industries Ltd., owned by Mukesh Ambani, has purchased Russian crude under long-term contracts.

"The proceeds flow to India's politically connected energy titans, and in turn, into Vladimir Putin's war chest," Navarro said.

India 'cozying up to' Russia, China

The adviser also said it was risky to transfer cutting-edge US military capabilities to India as New Delhi was "now cozying up to both Russia and China."

"India continues to rely heavily on Russian military hardware, with Russia supplying roughly 36 percent of India's total arms imports between 2020 and 2024. While India has increasingly turned to the US, France and Israel to meet its defence needs, those deals often come with strings attached," he said.

"For example, India has routinely demanded that US companies transfer sensitive military technology and build factories on Indian soil as a condition of sale. That blunts any benefit to reducing America's trade balance while it also risks transferring cutting-edge US military capabilities to an India now cozying up to both Russia and China."