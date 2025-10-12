AFRICA
Madagascar’s president warns of ‘attempted coup’ after soldiers join protests
President Andry Rajoelina accuses rival forces of trying to seize power “illegally and by force” after soldiers joined mounting anti-government protests in Madagascar’s capital.
President Rajoelina’s remarks came a day after a group of soldiers joined thousands of protesters in Madagascar demanding his resignation. / Reuters
October 12, 2025

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina on Sunday said an “attempt to seize power illegally and by force” was underway, following a dramatic escalation in anti-government unrest that saw soldiers join mass protests in the capital.

“The Presidency of the Republic wishes to inform the nation and the international community that an attempt to seize power illegally and by force, contrary to the Constitution and to democratic principles, is currently underway on the national territory,” Rajoelina said in a statement.

His remarks came a day after a group of soldiers joined thousands of protesters in Antananarivo demanding his resignation, chanting slogans accusing him of corruption and authoritarian rule.

Continued political instability

Madagascar, a nation of 30 million off Africa’s southeastern coast, has been plagued by political instability since Rajoelina first came to power in a 2009 coup. Although he later won elections in 2018 and again in 2023, opposition leaders have accused him of suppressing dissent and manipulating the electoral process.

The latest protests erupted in late September after opposition groups alleged widespread irregularities in last year’s presidential election. The movement has since grown, drawing broad support from unions, students, and civil society groups.

Security forces have so far avoided large-scale crackdowns, but Saturday’s defection by some military units marks a significant escalation. Analysts warn that the standoff could deepen divisions within the army and further destabilise the country.

International observers, including the African Union and United Nations, have called for calm and urged all parties to respect constitutional order.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
