WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US lawmaker moves to impeach Pentagon chief over war on Iran
Democrat Yassamin Ansari accuses Pentagon leadership of complicity in a widening conflict marked by civilian deaths and legal concerns.
US lawmaker moves to impeach Pentagon chief over war on Iran
Hegseth is “complicit” in actions Ansari warned could amount to war crimes. / AP
11 hours ago

US Representative Yassamin Ansari said on Monday she will introduce articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of enabling an “illegal war” against Iran.

Ansari, a Democrat from Arizona, said President Donald Trump is escalating the conflict with threats to target civilian infrastructure, adding that Hegseth is “complicit” in actions she warned could amount to war crimes.

“I’ve called for the 25th Amendment and am introducing Articles of Impeachment,” she said in a statement on social media.

RelatedTRT World - Here's how Pete Hegseth sent a seismic shock across US military as war with Iran rages on

Rising scrutiny over civilian toll

The move comes as pressure mounts over US military offensives in Iran. A preliminary investigation reportedly found a US missile strike hit an elementary school in February, killing at least 175 people — most of them children.

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Trump has also faced backlash for threatening strikes on infrastructure such as power plants and bridges, with legal experts warning such actions could violate international law.

Conflict expands across the region

Tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched a joint war on Iran on February 28, with Iranian authorities reporting more than 1,300 deaths, including senior leadership figures.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, US-linked positions, and the Gulf nations hosting US military and financial assets across the region, while also restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a move that has rattled global energy markets.

RelatedTRT World - Pentagon announces retirement of US Army chief and dismissal of two more generals
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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