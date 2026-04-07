US Representative Yassamin Ansari said on Monday she will introduce articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of enabling an “illegal war” against Iran.
Ansari, a Democrat from Arizona, said President Donald Trump is escalating the conflict with threats to target civilian infrastructure, adding that Hegseth is “complicit” in actions she warned could amount to war crimes.
“I’ve called for the 25th Amendment and am introducing Articles of Impeachment,” she said in a statement on social media.
Rising scrutiny over civilian toll
The move comes as pressure mounts over US military offensives in Iran. A preliminary investigation reportedly found a US missile strike hit an elementary school in February, killing at least 175 people — most of them children.
Trump has also faced backlash for threatening strikes on infrastructure such as power plants and bridges, with legal experts warning such actions could violate international law.
Conflict expands across the region
Tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched a joint war on Iran on February 28, with Iranian authorities reporting more than 1,300 deaths, including senior leadership figures.
Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, US-linked positions, and the Gulf nations hosting US military and financial assets across the region, while also restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a move that has rattled global energy markets.