US Representative Yassamin Ansari said on Monday she will introduce articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of enabling an “illegal war” against Iran.

Ansari, a Democrat from Arizona, said President Donald Trump is escalating the conflict with threats to target civilian infrastructure, adding that Hegseth is “complicit” in actions she warned could amount to war crimes.

“I’ve called for the 25th Amendment and am introducing Articles of Impeachment,” she said in a statement on social media.

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Rising scrutiny over civilian toll

The move comes as pressure mounts over US military offensives in Iran. A preliminary investigation reportedly found a US missile strike hit an elementary school in February, killing at least 175 people — most of them children.