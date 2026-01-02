US
1 min read
US Army deactivates reconnaissance squadron in S Korea amid speculation of troop drawdown: Report
The US squadron ceased operations last month, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.
US Army deactivates reconnaissance squadron in S Korea amid speculation of troop drawdown: Report
South Korea is one of the US’s oldest and closest allies, hosting around 28,500 American soldiers on the Korean Peninsula. / Reuters
January 2, 2026

A US Army squadron tasked with a reconnaissance mission in South Korea was deactivated last month, fueling speculation over a possible adjustment of Washington’s force posture on the Korean Peninsula, local media reported on Friday.

The 5th Air Cavalry Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment (5-17 ACS) at Camp Humphreys, a key US base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, ceased operations on December 15, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a recent report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS)

It had supported the US Army’s 2nd Infantry Division since May 2022.

The report comes amid concerns that US President Donald Trump’s administration could consider reducing the 28,500 US Forces Korea (USFK) troops to better align resources for countering China in the region, according to the report.

The 5-17 ACS was known to include hundreds of personnel and key aviation and reconnaissance assets, including AH-64E Apache helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow drones.

RECOMMENDED

It remains unclear whether the unit’s personnel and equipment will be withdrawn or replaced by another formation.

There was no immediate reaction from the US Army to the latest report.

South Korea is one of the US’s oldest and closest allies, hosting around 28,500 American soldiers on the Korean Peninsula.

RelatedTRT World - US Army, drawing lessons from Russia-Ukraine war, intends to procure one million drones
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access