A US Army squadron tasked with a reconnaissance mission in South Korea was deactivated last month, fueling speculation over a possible adjustment of Washington’s force posture on the Korean Peninsula, local media reported on Friday.

The 5th Air Cavalry Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment (5-17 ACS) at Camp Humphreys, a key US base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, ceased operations on December 15, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a recent report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS)

It had supported the US Army’s 2nd Infantry Division since May 2022.

The report comes amid concerns that US President Donald Trump’s administration could consider reducing the 28,500 US Forces Korea (USFK) troops to better align resources for countering China in the region, according to the report.

The 5-17 ACS was known to include hundreds of personnel and key aviation and reconnaissance assets, including AH-64E Apache helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow drones.