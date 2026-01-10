Türkiye has dispatched its sixth “Goodness Ship” carrying 2,600 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Sudan from the Turkish coastal city of Mersin, continuing relief efforts for people affected by the African country’s continuing conflict.

The ship was prepared under the coordination of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in cooperation with local authorities, civil society organisations, and the Qatar Fund for Development.

Ali Hamza Pehlivan, the head of AFAD, said Türkiye has not been idle in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, noting that earlier shipments delivered 5,500 tonnes of aid in 2024, plus 30,000 tents in three vessels sent just last month.

The latest shipment includes food, personal care items, medical supplies, and shelter materials.

“Taking into account how the shelter needs of people displaced in Sudan had reached a critical level in December, we began sending goodwill ships on December 7," he said.