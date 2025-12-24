An explosion ripped through a mosque in the Nigerian city of Maiduguri and killed seven worshippers on Wednesday, a militia leader told AFP.

No armed groups immediately claimed responsibility for what militia leader Babakura Kolo said was a suspected bombing.

Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state, home to a years-long insurgency from terrorist groups Boko Haram and offshoot Daesh, though the city itself has not seen a major attack in years.

No group has claimed responsibility, but militants have previously targeted mosques and crowded places in Maiduguri in suicide bombings and improvised explosive device attacks.

Boko Haram launched its uprising in Borno state in 2009, seeking to establish an “Islamic caliphate”.