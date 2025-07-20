Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday marked Peace and Freedom Day in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), celebrating the 51st anniversary of the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation.

Erdogan is visiting the TRNC to attend events commemorating the military operation that Türkiye launched in response to a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at annexing the island to Greece.

"Wholeheartedly" congratulating the Turkish Cypriot people, Erdogan said on X: "On the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, I remember with respect our martyrs who gave their lives for the Turkish Cypriot people's struggle for existence, and I offer my gratitude to our heroic veterans."

Decades-long problem

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.