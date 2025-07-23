Sweeping Western sanctions on Russia were meant to isolate the Kremlin and choke off its ability to wage war in Ukraine. But more than two years in, Russia's economy has proven resilient — with 4.3 percent higher-than-expected growth and a wartime budget flush with cash.

Sanctions haven’t stopped Moscow’s offensive or dented its military funding. Instead, they've redrawn trade routes and hardened geopolitical divides.

Yet the United States is doubling down once again — this time on Iran.

In its latest move, Washington has imposed fresh sanctions on individuals and entities it claims are helping Tehran secretly sell oil on the global market.

The official aim? Cut off Iran’s cash flow and slow its nuclear programme .

If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is. For decades, the US has used economic pressure to rein in Iran. These new sanctions echo those imposed after Iran fired missiles at Israeli targets last October.

The idea behind sanctions is simple: apply economic pain to avoid military conflict. But do they work? That’s far less clear.

In a fresh twist, Iran is preparing for nuclear-related talks with representatives from the E3 countries – France, Germany, and the UK – in Istanbul. The talks aim to de-escalate tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Notably absent from the table is the United States.

America’s go-to move

Today, the US has sanctions against more than a third of the world’s countries.

Over time, sanctions have become America’s default tool — not quite war, not quite diplomacy, but something in between. While potentially powerful, they’re often blunt.

Sanctions can freeze billions in assets, disrupt industries, and pressure governments — all without firing a shot. But they can also inflict suffering on civilians, damage US credibility with allies, and sometimes miss their intended targets entirely.

Iran’s exclusion of the US highlights how sanctions may now be sidelining Washington from the very diplomacy it seeks to influence.

“Sanctions are a political instrument of coercion and punishment,” says Olga Krasnyak, associate professor of International Relations at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

“They aim to change a state’s behaviour — but when that behaviour is rooted in national identity or sovereignty, sanctions tend to harden rather than change it,” she tells TRT World.

Take Cuba, for example. Sanctions have been in place since the Cold War. The government hasn’t shifted, but ordinary Cubans face chronic shortages of food, medicine, and other essentials.

Syria presents a similar case. Though the US and other Western nations are starting to lift the crippling Assad-era curbs , humanitarian groups say Syrians are in urgent need of aid.

Analyst Javier Farje, who specialises in international affairs with a focus on Latin America, echoes this view with examples closer to home.

“Economic sanctions are meant to punish violations — terrorism, human rights abuses, or aggression — or force a behaviour change. But that doesn’t always happen,” he tells TRT World.

He points again to Cuba. “The US embargo, in place since 1960, is the world’s oldest sanctions regime. It has blocked US companies, banned exports, and restricted dollar access. Yet, the Cuban regime is intact, while the population suffers from isolation and scarcity.”

Farje adds, “Some Israeli settlers advocating Palestinian removal face travel bans and asset freezes. Meanwhile, the US sanctioned UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese for criticising Israeli genocide – showing sanctions can serve political motives as much as justice.”

How sanctions hit economies — and not just Iran’s

Sanctions aim to hurt — and they often succeed. They freeze assets, block bank access, sever trade ties, and sink industries.

For Iran, the economic toll has been devastating: high inflation, currency collapse, and over $1.2 trillion in estimated losses between 2011 and 2022, according to economist Reza Zamani .

Oil, Iran’s economic lifeblood, has become harder to sell. Despite efforts to skirt restrictions, the country now earns significantly less per barrel due to risk premiums, middlemen, and limited access to Western markets.

“Iran’s economy is increasingly pushed into shadow networks,” says Mario Arturo Estrada of Universiti Kuala Lumpur Business School.