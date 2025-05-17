On May 15, Türkiye hosted the first direct contact between Russian and Ukrainian officials since the collapse of peace talks in 2022, aimed at ending the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War II.

The meeting, held in Istanbul, lasted just under two hours and took place without the presence of either presidents – Vladimir Putin or President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump’s surprise attendance could have changed this, but he did not show up either.

The meeting unfolded against a backdrop of intensive diplomacy across Türkiye, with the NATO Foreign Ministers’ summit convening in Antalya and President Zelenskyy holding consultations with President Erdogan in Ankara.

A simultaneous trilateral session in Istanbul between Turkish, American, and Ukrainian officials underscored the degree to which Türkiye has positioned itself as a central hub in the emerging diplomatic architecture surrounding the war.

The setting for the talks, the tones, and the absences revealed how the international order is being reshaped by renewed great power competition, asymmetric alignments, and the growing assertiveness of regional actors like Türkiye.

While the decision on prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was the biggest outcome of the Istanbul talks, the two warring sides still remain far apart, with little common ground for resolving the core issues driving the conflict.

Together, these elements offer a snapshot of a world in transition, where negotiation is as much about signalling and positioning as it is about peace.

Shifting global landscape and Türkiye’s strategic rise

While much attention focused on who was or was not in the room, or whether the meeting would yield any breakthrough, the real significance of the Istanbul talks lay in what they exposed about the current international landscape.

Three intersecting dynamics were particularly visible.

The international system remains in flux. The foundational assumptions of the post-Cold War era—liberal institutionalism, US strategic dominance, NATO cohesion, and the universalisation of Western norms—are rapidly eroding.

In their place is a contested geopolitical order marked by fragmentation, great power rivalry, and normative pluralism. The Russia–Ukraine war is both a catalyst for and a consequence of this transformation.

For Putin, the conflict is not just about Ukraine’s alignment or NATO’s expansion, but about forcing recognition of Russia as a great power, a status lost with the demise of the USSR.

The war in Ukraine, along with Putin’s objectives, serves both as a catalyst for and a consequence of this transition. It is driven by a deeper ambition to reshape Europe’s security order around Moscow’s terms.

Trump’s return opened a strategic window for Moscow, whose goals align with his transactional style and scepticism of NATO . Putin’s decision not to be present at the Istanbul talks once it became clear President Trump would not attend underlined this dynamic.

Encounters like these serve to reassert Russia’s claim to parity with the US, even as it endures sanctions and military losses. The Kremlin views Trump’s return to office as a strategic window. It is no coincidence that serious US-Russia contact resumed only after Trump’s re-election.

For Türkiye, hosting the talks reflects not just diplomatic flexibility but a broader shift in its strategic posture.

Throughout the war, Ankara has maintained open channels with both Moscow and Kiev—arming Ukraine with Bayraktar TB2 drones while declining to join Western sanctions on Russia.

This careful balancing has allowed Türkiye to deliver results others could not: an earlier round of peace negotiations, the Black Sea Grain deal, multiple rounds of prisoner exchanges, and now renewed direct negotiations.

These efforts are part of a broader pattern in which Türkiye has positioned itself as a proactive and stabilising force across multiple regions.