WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye stood, stands firmly against Israel's Gaza genocide: AK Party
The AK Party spokesperson praised the public response of Türkiye against the ongoing genocide, highlighting mass demonstrations held earlier this month.
October 8, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state, saying it will “definitely” be established based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Just as our Syrian brothers and sisters gained their freedom, a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital will definitely be established,” Erdogan said, speaking at the Justice and Development (AK) Party group meeting in the capital, Ankara.

Following the meeting, party spokesperson Omer Celik addressed the press, delivering strong remarks on the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“Yesterday marked the anniversary of October 7, the day Israel’s Netanyahu began one of the most horrific massacres in human history and a genocide that has imposed the heaviest human cost on our collective conscience,” Celik stated.

He also praised the public response of Türkiye against the ongoing genocide, highlighting mass demonstrations held earlier this month.

“We once again congratulate all our citizens and the civil society organisations who took to the streets in Istanbul and across various provinces on October 5, under the banner of the Humanity Alliance. Their stand against this genocide is a powerful message on behalf of all humanity,” he said.

