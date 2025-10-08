Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state, saying it will “definitely” be established based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Just as our Syrian brothers and sisters gained their freedom, a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital will definitely be established,” Erdogan said, speaking at the Justice and Development (AK) Party group meeting in the capital, Ankara.

Following the meeting, party spokesperson Omer Celik addressed the press, delivering strong remarks on the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“Yesterday marked the anniversary of October 7, the day Israel’s Netanyahu began one of the most horrific massacres in human history and a genocide that has imposed the heaviest human cost on our collective conscience,” Celik stated.