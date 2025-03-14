Sudan announced that it is banning all imports from Kenya due to its hosting of meetings of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies.

The decree was issued by Sudan’s Minister of Trade and Supplies Omar Ahmed Mohamed Ali on Thursday , the official Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) reported.

According to the decree, the import suspension “is based on Cabinet Decision No.129 of 2024, which halts all imports from Kenya through all ports, border crossings, airports and entry points.”

The ministerial statement justified the ban as a response to Kenya's hosting and sponsorship of RSF activities and meetings, stating that the move was necessary to protect Sudan’s national interests and security. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The directive instructs “all relevant authorities to enforce the ban immediately.”

The Kenyan government has not issued a response.

Sudan imports several products from Kenya including tea, food items and pharmaceutical products.