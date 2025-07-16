The German government has confirmed it approved $294 million (€250.5 million) worth of military equipment and weapons to Israel between January 1, 2024 and June 26, 2025.

According to official figures, approved export licenses amounted to $189 million (€161.1 million) in 2024 and $33 million (€28 million) in the first quarter of 2025.

The government released these figures in response to a parliamentary inquiry from the opposition Left Party, which calls for an immediate end to arms exports to Israel.

Germany has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, with political leaders repeatedly citing the country's historical responsibility toward Israel, rooted in Germany's Nazi past and the Holocaust.

Related TRT Global - Is the tide turning? Academics accuse German govt of complicity in Gaza genocide

Weapons exports to Israel were briefly suspended last year when Nicaragua filed a case against Germany at the International Court of Justice, accusing Germany of complicity in genocide in Gaza.