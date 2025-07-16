WORLD
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Despite international criticism and accusations of complicity in war crimes, Germany continues to approve military exports to Israel.
Pro-Palestinian protestors in Hamburg / Reuters
July 16, 2025

The German government has confirmed it approved $294 million (€250.5 million) worth of military equipment and weapons to Israel between January 1, 2024 and June 26, 2025.

According to official figures, approved export licenses amounted to $189 million (€161.1 million) in 2024 and $33 million (€28 million) in the first quarter of 2025.

The government released these figures in response to a parliamentary inquiry from the opposition Left Party, which calls for an immediate end to arms exports to Israel.

Germany has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, with political leaders repeatedly citing the country's historical responsibility toward Israel, rooted in Germany's Nazi past and the Holocaust.

Weapons exports to Israel were briefly suspended last year when Nicaragua filed a case against Germany at the International Court of Justice, accusing Germany of complicity in genocide in Gaza.

German officials later resumed exports, arguing that they received written assurances from Israel about compliance with international law. They also cited the threat posed by Iran as another justification for resuming arms shipments.

Since Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza in 2023, more than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 100,000 others wounded, most of them women and children.

Israel currently faces a genocide case at the ICJ for its actions in Gaza, where at least 1.9 million Palestinians remain displaced and suffer from severe shortages of food, medical supplies, and other essentials.

SOURCE:AA
