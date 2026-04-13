TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
1 min read
Turkish FM discuss efforts to end Mideast war with Russian, Saudi counterparts
Hakan Fidan holds separate calls with Sergey Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
Turkish FM discuss efforts to end Mideast war with Russian, Saudi counterparts
Fidan held separate phone calls with his counterparts, according to Turkish diplomatic sources. / AA
19 hours ago

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday discussed efforts to end the ongoing war in Iran, triggered by joint US-Israeli attacks, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Fidan held separate phone calls with his counterparts, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The US and Iran held direct talks in Islamabad over the weekend; however, they did not produce an agreement.

RECOMMENDED

Those talks followed Pakistan’s securing of a two-week ceasefire between the two sides on April 8, but the highest-level engagement between Washington and Tehran since 1979 remained inconclusive.

US President Donald Trump announced a blockade on Iranian ports set to take effect at 1400GMT on Monday, according to a London-based maritime intelligence report.

RelatedTRT World - Israel may recast Türkiye as new regional adversary after Iran: Top Turkish diplomat
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran rejects US bid to share control of Strait of Hormuz
All parties must respect freedom of navigation in Hormuz: UN
Over one-third of 80 damaged Middle East energy sites severely hit: IEA
Turkish FM discuss efforts to end Mideast war with Russian, Saudi counterparts
Türkiye sends 36 tonnes of food aid to displaced Nigerians
Middle East ceasefire is a 'priority', China's FM tells Pakistan
Israeli attacks on Lebanon 'should stop now': UK's Starmer
Iranian vessels near US blockade will be 'immediately eliminated': Trump
The Daily Telegraph deletes fabricated Erdogan story
Nearly all Russian personnel left Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant: Rosatom
US demanded 20-year halt to Iran uranium enrichment in Islamabad talks: reports
EU urges coordinated energy price action amid Iran war
Israeli strike kills three in Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire talks in Cairo
French cement maker Lafarge found guilty of financing Daesh in Syria
Israel may recast Türkiye as new regional adversary after Iran: Top Turkish diplomat