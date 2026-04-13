Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday discussed efforts to end the ongoing war in Iran, triggered by joint US-Israeli attacks, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Fidan held separate phone calls with his counterparts, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The US and Iran held direct talks in Islamabad over the weekend; however, they did not produce an agreement.