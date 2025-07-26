Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has signed a contract with Indonesian defence firms PT Dirgantara Indonesia and PT Republik Aero Dirgantara for the export of 48 KAAN fighter jets, officials said on Friday.

The deal, finalised during Türkiye’s International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, includes cooperation on production, engineering, and technology transfer. Deliveries will be completed within 120 months, with engines to be manufactured in Türkiye.

Defence Industries President Haluk Gorgun said the agreement follows a government-to-government framework signed in June, adding that the sale marks a “historic moment” in bilateral defence ties.

“I am filled with gratitude to be able to witness this moment together. We are excited, and at the same time, proud,” Gorgun said.

“Through this cooperation, we aim to support the establishment of a local industrial infrastructure in Indonesia and to strengthen collaboration between the two countries in both production and engineering.”

Asked whether talks were underway with other countries for KAAN sales, Gorgun said: “There are many countries. We will share details in due course.”